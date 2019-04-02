Playing against 6A Roosevelt, The Dalles girls tennis team finished tied at four games apiece and both squads were even in the number of sets won, so it came down to five more overall games to break the deadlock in varsity action on Mar. 21 in Portland.
In a flip-flop from their earlier match, the Riverhawk doubles players captured three wins and Dahlia Mondragon added a No. 4 singles triumph.
At No. 2 doubles, TD’s Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman defeated Shalisha Sen and Lina Ovanesisonk by final margins of 6-1, 6-1.
Riley Brewer and Ari Andrade gave the Hawks another win against Ashley Moodulian and Emma Skon, 6-1, 7-6 in No. 3 doubles play, and the tandem of Delainny Labato and Hannah Biehn tripped up Roosevelt’s Ruby Alvarez and Olivia Campbell in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Lupita Contreras and Yahaira Alvarez took a No. 1 doubles loss, 6-7, 1-6, versus Ema Diaz-DeLeon and Taylor Wassmuth.
Mondragon’s No. 4 singles win was versus Avery Meyer by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
The Dalles’ Chanel Gijzen lost 0-6, 1-6 in her No. 1 singles match, Natalie Varland was upended 1-6, 2-6 at No. 2, and Michaela Haight came up short at No. 3 singles with a 1-6, 5-7 final against Jordan Larson.
“Roosevelt really has some strong singles players and it was a definite wake up call for our players,” TD head coach Debby Jones said. “I feel like they learned a lot and realize that there is a lot of hard work ahead in order to begin reaching their potential.”
While Jones doesn’t have a top player, she has depth, which is a new development from recent years.
The potential is there to pick up wins in the third and fourth singles and doubles spots, so they are never out of a team match.
Jones commended the play of her newcomers, who had an opportunity to play in their first matches.
“That can be such a turning point,” Jones said. “We are building a culture of confident young women and the first step is having the guts to get out there for the first time and knowing you will survive win or lose.”
TD is in Redmond for a match at 4 p.m. Thursday, and then hosts HRV on Tuesday, April 9 with a start time of 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.