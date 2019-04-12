Track and field squads push forward in TD event

2018 state qualifiers back in action and a handful of others had personal records and season records at Tuesday’s five-team track and field meet held at Sid White Field.
In all, the boys and girls combined for 15 first-place outputs, with Reed Twidwell and Justin Conklin racking up two wins apiece for the Riverhawk boys and Emily Adams and Liz Tapia grabbing two-win days.
Twidwell set personal records in the 100-meter (11.63 seconds) and 200-meter (23.69) races, and Conklin was tops in the 110-meter hurdles (15.89) and high jump (6 feet).
Tapia won the 800 (2:49.12) and set a personal record in the 1,500 (5:35.78), while Adams placed first in the 100 (13.60) and she helped the 4x100-meter relay team of herself, Kristine Carter, Jenna Miller and Elena Cardosi put in a solid final time of 52.78.
Also for the boys, TJ Green claimed top honors in the 400 (55.85), Nick Caracciolo had a mark of 4:49.02 to take first place in the 1,500, Jordyn Swyers edged the field for first in the 300-meter hurdles (49.52) and Taylor Morehouse soared to a 9-0 in the pole vault win.
Emma Mullins could not be contained in her eye-opening 400 (1:06.25), Savannah Strassheim added a first in the 300-meter hurdles (56.84), Ellie Codding set a personal record in the shotput (35-10), where she claimed first place.
Ashley Quisenberry placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (19.86) and Larissa McConville had a personal record of 106-0 in the javelin, which put her in second place.
The Sherman Huskies secured victories in seven events, two coming in boys relay races, and Desiree Winslow (triple jump) and Mercedez Cardona (high jump) scratched across wins for the girls.
Luke Martin notched a win in the 800 (2:19.09), Owen Christiansen had a personal-record long jump of 20-9.5 and the junior dominated his group of triple jumpers with a 39-7.5 to take first place.
Sherman won the 4x100-meter relay, as Christiansen, Jeremy Ballesteros, Martin and Keenan Coles dropped a time of 49.64, and the 4x400-meter relay group of Ballesteros, Tyler Bledsoe, Jed Harrison and Isaac Aldrich had an easy time with a team mark of 4:07.37.
South Wasco County senior and perennial state-qualifier Madisen Davis ended the event with wins in the 100-meter hurdles (19.54) and javelin (133-3, a personal record), and Oscar Thomas posted the only win on the boys side in the javelin, where he set a personal record of 149-10.
Holly Miles was second in the high jump (4-6, a personal record), Hailey Ocacio timed out in 1:10.80 to secure runner-up in the 400, and Steven Wells was fifth in the triple jump (31-5.5).
Horizon Christian senior Kaitlin Wenz enjoyed a banner multi-win day with a first in the 200 (29.61), and she was a key member of the victorious 4x400-meter relay group, joining Grace Schreiber, Valerie Bruggeman and Gus Decker for a time of 4:43.41.
Marena Decker had a top toss of 101-4 in the discus and Bruggeman placed second in the pole vault (7-0).
Joseph Durham went for a 40-0.75 to grab first place in the shotput, Andrew Wells preserved first in the discus (141-02) and JJ Holste was third-best in the 110-meter hurdles (20.94) to lead the HCS boys.
TD, HCS and Dufur travel to Hood River for a five-team duel starting at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, while SWC and Sherman are in Moro at 4 p.m. Thursday.
