The second race of the three-part Jumpstart Valentine’s Day Winter Trail 3k, 5k and 10k run/walk is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Lewis and Clark Festival Park.
Costs are $20 with a shirt with free racing socks and running gloves, while supplies last and $8 without a shirt by the pre-registration cutoff of Feb. 5.
On the day of, fees rise to $25 with a shirt and $10 without.
Award medals are offered to the top-3 overall in each of the five age divisions, male and female. All District 21 elementary students are free to participate.
This is a Colonel Wright Elementary School Physical Education Fundraiser.
For more information, flyers are available at the park entrance or through email at jumpstartyouthactivities@gmail.com.
Umpires meeting set
The Mid-Columbia Umpires Association will be having an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at The Dalles Middle School. This is an informational meeting for anyone interested in umpiring high school baseball and softball games this spring. For more information or to express interest, call 541-980-2460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.