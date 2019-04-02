Vassar, Telles net top-5 finishes at TD Invite

Tyler Vassar and Aidan Telles turned in top-5 finishes and The Dalles boys golf team placed third overall at The Riverhawk Invitational on Mar. 22 at The Dalles Country Club.
“It was a good day for the boys,” TD head coach Dan Telles said. “Their scores were good, and I think they will only get better from here.”
Vassar carded a 38 on the front-nine and wrapped up his day with a 43 to net his 81 for second place individually, two strokes behind medalist Curtis Kunde of Seaside (79).
Aidan Telles had a 40-43 for an 83 and fifth-place honors, and both Spencer Taylor and Jonathan Snodgrass tied for 15th place with their 102s.
“We got some good scores out of Spencer and Jonathan, which is great to see from them in their first tournament of the season,” coach Telles added.
David Adams rounded out TD’s participants with a 126, as he cut six strokes off his front-nine, going from 66 to 60.
La Grande’s Braden Bell shot an 81 to get third place, Karson Miller claimed fourth after an 82, Aidan Telles was fifth (83), Goldendale’s Luke Gerchak totaled 84 to get sixth, and Seaside teammates Carson Kawasoe and Samson Sibony were tied for seventh with their 85s.
Horizon Christian’s Nick Moe shot a 105, Caleb Nelson tallied a 108, Jesse Williams was good for a 109, and Aaron Treichel ended up with a 117, while shooting as an individual.
With the solid scores of Kunde, Kawasoe and Sibony, Seaside High School picked up the team title with a 335.
St. Helens claimed second place (367), The Dalles was third (368), La Grande had a 400 for fourth and Goldendale finished fifth with its 444.
Following Monday’s tournament in Redmond, The Dalles heads to Indian Creek Golf Course for a match on Monday, April 8 in Hood River.
