Even with Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 sweep loss to Crook County, The Dalles volleyball team remains locked in third place for the last playoff spot in the Intermountain Conference, with four matches still remaining.
In last Thursday’s league contest in Hood River, Audrey Synon and Kaylee Fleming combined for 23 kills and 32 digs in No. 12 The Dalles volleyball team’s three-game sweep of Hood River Valley, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 in varsity action in Hood River.
Synon finished with 15 kills and 22 digs, while Fleming added eight kills and 10 digs.
TD (9-6 overall, 3-3 league) heads to Pendleton at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and hosts Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, before wrapping up the week at the Roosevelt Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
SWC overcomes illnesses to beat Sherman in four
The South Wasco County Redsides had several players stricken with the flu, but still had enough in the tank to defeat Sherman by tallies of 26-28, 25-18, 26-24, and 25-18 in four games Tuesday on senior night in Moro.
All told, the No. 18-ranked Redsides (15-9 overall, 8-2 league) served at a 92.1 percent clip with Laurynn Davis and Abbie Silvey both connecting on all their serve attempts.
Holly Miles, Jade McCoy and Laurynn Davis each had seven kills, Destiny Mora-Lopez chipped in five kills, Reese Millis dished off 24 assists and Kylie Iverson had 11 assists.
Last Thursday, SWC dropped Echo by final scores of 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-23 to jump back into first place in the Big Sky Conference standings. After beating Echo, the Lady Redsides won two out of three matches at last Saturday’s Damascus Christian Tournament.
Following a 2-0 loss versus North Clackamas Christian (20-25, 21-25), SWC dropped Alsea in three games (20-25, 25-22, 15-12) and swept Elkton by a 2-0 margin (25-14, 25-17.)
The Redsides had matches against Condon (Thursday) and Joseph (Friday), and will hit the road to Spray for a league contest versus Mitchell-Spray at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Dufur jumps to third in Big Sky
The No. 17 Dufur Rangers are sitting comfortably in third place, two games behind Echo with three matches left in the regular season, and were able to vault up the rankings with last week’s wins versus Mitchell-Spray and Condon.
Dufur (11-5 overall, 5-3 league) beat Mitchell-Spray 25-13, 13-25, 25-5 and 25-8 and swept Condon 25-11, 25-12 and 25-20 last Thursday.
Up next, the Rangers host Sherman at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and hosts Echo at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Huskies need win streak to reach districts
The Sherman Huskies are in a fight for the final district spot with Ione/Arlington, but it could come down to a regular-season finale at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for the last district ticket.
The Lady Huskies, who won three of their last four matches before Tuesday’s four-game loss versus South Wasco County, beat Ione/Arlington in five games last Tuesday and swept Mitchell-Spray 25-18, 26-24 and 25-19 last Friday, before wrapping up the weekend at the Damascus Christian Tournament, where they lost to Damascus Christian in two games (9-25, 17-25) and lost to Alsea in three (25-22, 17-25, 13-15).
After Tuesday’s 5 p.m. match at Dufur, Sherman (6-11 overall, 4-5 league) is at Condon for a league battle at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
