Tuesday’s one-run loss was frustrating for The Dalles baseball team.
The Riverhawks had their 5-0 lead through five and a half innings erased, as Crook County rallied for two runs in the sixth and four in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by a walk-off, two-out, bases-loaded double in a 6-5 final in Intermountain Conference play from Prineville.
With Ben Nelson on the hill trying to lock down a save, the Cowboys came back with a catcher’s interference call and an RBI double.
After a strikeout, then a single and a groundout for the second out, Crook County’s No. 3 hitter, Louis Duran, was intentionally walked to load the bases for Kyle Knudtson.
On a 2-1 pitch, Knudtson blasted a deep shot to centerfield for a bases-clearing double to clinch the comeback.
Nelson pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
The rest of the Riverhawk pitchers, Michael Armstrong, Dominic Smith and Trenton Schacher, pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with seven walks and six strikeouts.
Offensively, the Riverhawks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped with the loss, totaled seven hits, three walks and had three batters hit by a pitch, four reach on errors and stranded nine runners on base.
TD left runners at second and third in the first, the bases loaded in the third and runners on first and second in the sixth.
In their four-run fourth frame, the Riverhawks used an RBIs groundout by Nelson, and two RBI singles from Bailey Hajicek and Dalles Seufalemua and another run scored on an error.
Seufalemua went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI, Hajicek had a double, a single, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs, and Mac Abbas was 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch and a walk to lead The Dalles.
Smith finished 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch, and the quartet of Ben Schanno, Conner Baughn, Jaxon Pullen and Keon Kiser scored a run each.
Up next, The Dalles (5-8 overall, 2-1 league), now second in the IMC, heads to Pendleton for a league contest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
TD then travels to No. 9 HRV for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday, and has a single road matchup at No. 15 Redmond slated for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.
