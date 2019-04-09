With league losses to GU, Dufur baseball drops to 0-4

Although the Dufur Rangers are 0-4 to start the season, the young team of 14 underclassmen have shown some positive glimpses of a bright future.
From here on out, the goal is to develop consistency on both offense and defense.
Dufur rallied from a 7-2 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but could not complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to Grant Union in opening-game action of a league doubleheader Saturday at Kramer Field in The Dalles.
In the opener, the rangers notched eight hits, led by Russell Peters and Gabe Petroff, who had two apiece to go along with a run scored and an RBI.
Nate O’Brien went 1 for 1 with two walks and two runs scored, Isaac Anthony had a hit, a walk and two RBIs, Carson Smith was 1 for 3 and Kaleb Pence notched a hit and a run scored.
Anthony allowed two runs, both unearned, as he tossed four innings of three-hit ball with four walks and six strikeouts.
O’Brien finished the last three innings and gave up five runs, four earned, on four hits with five walks and a strikeout.
Dufur lost the nightcap, 11-1, and could muster just two hits in the game, one by O’Brien and the other from Russell Peters.
O’Brien also walked and scored a run, Pence had a walk, Petroff stole a base, and Louis Red Cloud walked and drove in a run in two at-bats.
Brock Lafaver tossed five innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks. He allowed seven unearned runs to take the loss on the mound.
Dufur (0-4 overall) hosts Sherman at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, and hits the road to Union for a league twinbill at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.
Ready to do some damage in the 2a ranks, the eighth-ranked Sherman Huskies came out with purpose in going 6-0 in their first six baseball contests.
Saturday in Irrigon, the Huskies suffered their first loss of the year by a 15-5 mercy-ruled margin.
“I think it will give us a chance to get back to what we were doing well at the start of the season,” coach Joe Justesen said.
The Huskies, who have outscored their opponents, 92-28 through six previous games to start the season, were spearheaded by Wade Fields and Cal Homer, as each had extra base hits, and the trio of Jace Troutman, Diego Valdez and Patrick Ramos made some big plays on the field.
Up next, Sherman (6-1 overall) will look to get back to its flow with a league doubleheader versus Union at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.