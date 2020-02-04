The Dalles wrestling team celebrated senior night at Friday’s Intermountain Conference dual versus Hood River at Kurtz Gym.
Head coach Paul Beasley honored Ophath Silaphath, Mauricio Carrera, Ben Nelson, Quinn Wilson, Miguel Torres, Steven Preston and Karen Villa for their career contributions to the program.
Preston won by forfeit, Dusty Dodge added a 10-3 decision and Carrera claimed a 16-1 technical fall in the Riverhawks’ 58-14 loss. HRV logged six pinfall wins, two decisions, a major decision and two forfeits.
“I like the direction we’re headed, but we just need to finish our matches,” Beasley said. “That takes total concentration for all six minutes. If we can execute and wrestle well, we should be fine shape for the district tournament.”
Also, The Dalles seniors, Zac Anderson, Torres and Preston nominated TDHS staff members, Charles Webber, Alyson Wallis and Maribel Avila for their dedication to the students and athletes in the district.
The Dalles has a double dual at Oregon City set for 5 p.m. Thursday.
The girls then head to Century High School Friday and Saturday for their 5A state qualifier and the boys are in Madras at 8 a.m. Saturday for tournament action.
