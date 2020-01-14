Wrapping up a frenzied stretch of swimming with a dual meet and a daylong tournament, The Dalles girls claimed a victory and the boys were second Thursday in Portland, the girls placed second and the boys were third at Saturday’s White Buffalo Classic in Madras.
“This was the best team performance at an invitational we’ve had in a long time,” TD assistant coach Pat Shortt said. “Combined with our performance at the St. Helens Dual Meet, it was a good week for us. It’s great to see and hear the kids become aware that they are competitive in our district. The coaches knew it. Now they know it too.”
Facing Madras, Pendleton, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters and Cove, the Lady Riverhawks totaled three individual finishes and added a relay victory to their point totals in Madras.
Of the three individual first-place winners, Kendall Webber continued her streak of top finishes in the 200-yard freestyle, with a time of 2:14.55, and earned top billing in the 500-yard freestyle after a blistering 6:07.33.
Freshman standout Lydia DiGennaro dominated her 50-yard freestyle with a new personal-best rally of 26.52, and the girls 200-yard freestyle relay group of Kendall and Bree Webber, Kennedy Abbas and DiGennaro swam into a first place finish with a time of 1:53.0, besting Ridgeview (1:56.89) by nearly four seconds.
Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez and DiGennaro also reeled off a 2:07.98 for second place in the 200-yard medley relay, missing another win by .57 seconds to Ridgeview (2:07.41), and the 400-yard freestyle relay quartet of Bree Webber, Paige Compton, Haight and Abbas came through for a 4:33.94 to lock down second place.
DiGennaro kept pace with a runner-up outcome in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.87), and Abbas cleared second place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:46.29) and tallied fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.58)
Compton was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:36.81) and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (7:00.98), and Haight had a third-place run in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:21.81) and placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:48.50).
The 400-yard ‘B’ relay group comprised of Lydia Evans, Izabella Montesanti, Addison Little and Hanna Rodriguez chipped in 22 team points for their fourth-place time of 5:42.74.
Bandel-Ramirez added a fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.96) and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (29.20). Bree Webber turned in a 1:33.09 to secure fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and also hit for 10th place in the 50-yard freestyle (30.47).
Lydia Evans cut to ninth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:31.52) and posted a 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:47.88), Addison Little ended up 12th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:41.09), and Hanna Rodriguez placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (3:05.14) and was 12th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:16.09).
Through 22 events, Pendleton scored first place in the team standings with 338 points, The Dalles went for 278 points for second place, and Ridgeview (227), Sisters (140), Redmond (88) and Madras (77) made up the rest of the girls standings.
The Redmond boys notched a top team output with 302 points, taking the win over Pendleton (237), The Dalles (194), Ridgeview (135), Madras (119), Sisters (104) and Cove (50).
“This was a great meet for us to compete in,” assistant coach Shortt said. “We were able to see how we stacked up against a lot of the teams we will be swimming against at districts.”
On the boys side, Will Evans continued his solid senior-year performance by placing second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.52, just missing a first-place finish by 2/100ths of a second to Redmond sophomore Caden Bolic (24.50).
Evans placed third place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.75). Bryce Harris, a senior, put in work for fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.04) and garnered fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle (54.29)
Harris, Skyler Coburn, Michael Cole and Will Evans churned out a 1:40.59 to secure third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and Jacob Comini, Coburn, Xander Kirby and Drew Evans matched forces for fifth place in the 200-yard medley relay (2:18.27).
The 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Harris, Kirby, Michael Cole and Will Evans carved out a 3:58.24 to grab another third-place rush, and in the same race, the ‘B’ relay group of Grant Loughmiller, Jose Reyes, Drew Evans and Comini scored 18 team points following their sixth-place time of 5:11.67.
“We tell the athletes that swimming is a team sport,” assistant coach Shortt said. “I was really impressed at how well they came together and swam as a team. We had kids step up into events they didn’t ask to swim, but that we needed them in. The men and women on the ‘B’ relays really helped carry the day for points. Without those relays, we wouldn’t have ended up where we did. Those kids on the ‘B’ relays really need a shout-out for their contribution to the team score.”
Coburn finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.95), then added a seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.03), and Kirby claimed seventh in the 200-yard individual medley (2:45.72) and reeled off seventh place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:15.90).
Cole wound up as a sixth-place finisher in the 100-yard butterfly (1:14.43) and was ninth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.58), while Loughmiller was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (7:40.23) and 11th in the 200-yard freestyle (3:02.54), and Comini landed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (1:20.01) and topped out in 17th place for his efforts in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.48).
TD boys and girls net 15 firsts at Thursday dual
Ahead of Saturday’s lights-out performance, The Dalles girls tallied 11 wins to earn a 101-64 dual meet triumph against St. Helens High School, and the boys secured four firsts, but narrowly missed out on a dual victory with an 84-77 loss.
Helping propel the Lady Riverhawks were top finishers Lydia DiGennaro, Kennedy Abbas, Kendall Webber, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez and Hannah Haight.
DiGennaro did her damage in the 50-yard freestyle (26.78) and 100-yard butterfly (1:09.92), Abbas dominated in the 200-yard individual medley (2:47.91) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.11), Kendall Webber set her victory march in the 200-yard freestyle (2:17.25) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:05.60), Hannah Haight won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:24.89) and Bandel-Ramirez launched to a 1:04.75 in the 100-yard freestyle.
“This season is getting more and more exciting,” Kendall Webber said. “We have girls getting PRs at every meet and everyone is having fun and has an awesome attitude. We look out for each other and take care of each other. The 200-yard freestyle relay is the most exciting thing for me right now. I think we have a real chance at state.”
Two groups participated in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Bree Webber, Paige Compton, Haight and Abbas scored first place (4:37.63), and the quartet of Izabella Montesanti, Addison Little, Allyson Stewart and Frances Fuller ended up second (5:45.55).
The 200-yard freestyle ‘B’ relay foursome of Lydia Evans, Maddie Troutt, Hanna Rodriguez and Compton turned out in fourth place (2:21.53.)
In the 500-yard freestyle, Haight took second with a personal-record time of 6:44.67 and Paige Compton wrapped up a third-place finish in 7:08.47, with Kendall Webber, Haight and Compton breaking their previous personal records.
Bandel-Ramirez (29.69) and Bree Webber (30.86) were second and third, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle, Compton was third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:29.25), and Hanna Rodriguez hit for third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:20.37) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:58.94).
Lydia Evans ended up with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:32.89) and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:59.16), Montesanti chalked up fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:26.69) and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (37.10), Little tallied fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:43.63), and Stewart placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:27.06).
Racking up points for the boys were first-place rallies from Bryce Harris in the 50-yard freestyle (24.29) and 100-yard freestyle (55.39), Jacob Comini in the 100-yard backstroke (1:20.45), and the 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Harris, Xander Kirby, Michael Cole and Will Evans (4:03.92).
After dealing with sickness and the holiday break, Will Evans sees the boys rounding into form.
“I think a great example of how well we recovered was our first-place victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay,” the senior said. “I’m really proud of how they held their ground throughout the race, and I feel like the relay was a testament to how great the work ethic and motivation is on our boys team. I’m excited to see where we will go from here.”
Comini, Skyler Coburn, Kirby and Jonathan Snodgrass were second-best in the 200-yard medley relay (2:13.25), and the 200-yard freestyle relay quartet of Harris, Coburn, Cole and Will Evans combined for a 1:43.17 to take second place.
Will Evans was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.47) and 50-yard freestyle (24.74), Coburn placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.61) and in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.47.)
There were several other third-place roundups on the slate, led by Kirby in the 200-yard individual medley (2:47.30) and 100-yard butterfly (1:15.56), Cole in the 50-yard freestyle (26.60), Comini in the 100-yard freestyle (1:06.66), and William Hoover in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:30.89) and Johnathan Snodgrass cut 18 seconds off of his personal best in the 500-yard freestyle (7:25.69).
Grant Loughmiller, Drew Evans, Jose Reyes and Hoover timed out in 5:18.96 to take third place, Snodgrass secured fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:46.34), Cole tacked on fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:17.47), and Hoover grabbed fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:13.10).
Up next, the Riverhawks will be heading to the Philomath Invitational on Friday, and travels to Gresham on Thursday, Jan. 30 for the Sam Barlow Invitational.
