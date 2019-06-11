Summer story times at Maryhill Museum of Art are Thursday, June 6 and June 20, repeating July 11 and 18. and Aug. 1 and 8. Story times begin at 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy stories in the galleries: Librarians choose books to read next to the amazing works of art to which they connect. After having fun with books and art, a family can then work together on an art project.
The program is free to participants with a library card. Bring a picnic and run through our sculpture garden, and explore the discovery room to.
Story times are presented in partnership with The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library and the Fort Vancouver Regional Library System.
