Looking back at the 2019-2020 swim season, The Dalles head coach Derek Shortt cannot be any prouder of everything his athletes gave him on a day-to-day basis.
Friday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, the Riverhawks had 13 swimmers compete in five events for OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union 5A Swimming State Championship action.
“To have that many swimmers at state, in and of itself, was a milestone for the program, as it hasn’t been since the winter of 2009-2010 that so many swimmers have worn maroon and gold at a state swim meet,” coach Shortt said.
On the individual side, Lydia DiGennaro qualified in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, finishing her 50-yard freestyle in 26.04 seconds, which placed her 10th in the state. She tacked on a time of 57.87 in the 100-yard freestyle to lock down ninth place.
At last weekend’s Intermountain Conference District Championships held in Madras, Kendall Webber served out a 6:00.00 for her district championship and went into the state preliminary race with a personal record of 5:55.77, but blew those times out of the water by nine seconds with a new personal-record time of 5:50.80, which gave her eighth place in state.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay quartet of DiGennaro, Kennedy Abbas, Kendall Webber and Bree Webber dropped one second from their district performance to finish with a time of 1:49.16 to secure eighth place in the field.
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay, led by seniors Will Evans and Bryce Harris along with freshman Michael Cole and sophomore Xander Kirby, put in a valiant effort for a finals position and a Saturday qualification.
Unfortunately, an early start off the blocks ended the boys wild card quest, although they did finish with a time of 1:37.62, which would have been another personal record.
“We told the kids after the meet that this is the point in the season where they need to focus on what they achieved rather than what they didn’t,” Shortt said. “At the beginning of our last practice on Wednesday, we told the kids that in two days they would be swimming against the elite swimmers in the state of Oregon. Then we told them that this was because they were now elite swimmers themselves. When they heard that, they all started clapping for themselves. That was pretty cool to see them recognize where they were and what they had accomplished.”
The swim team had plenty of highlights, team wins and standout performances during the regular season, and will bring back a good chunk of those state qualifiers for another deep run next year, so coach Shortt is feeling like the best efforts are coming sooner rather than later.
DiGennaro, Abbas, Kendall Webber, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Paige Compton, Addison Little, Frances Fuller and Hannah Haight are going to be even better next season for the girls, and Kirby, Skyler Coburn, Cole, William Hoover, Jacob Comini, and a few others will make an impact for the boys.
“We are already looking forward to where we will be next year,” coach Shortt said. “And we are feeling very good about it. But for now, we are just enjoying these kids, how far they have come and all that they have accomplished since the start of the season.”
As part of the program mantra, coach Shortt preaches sportsmanship, courtesy, teamwork, togetherness, loyalty and hard work as the guidelines for his athletes to follow.
They are much more than just swimmers to him—they are an extension of the community and school.
“We wish the parents could have heard the comments about their kids made by other coaches and swimmers in our conference over the past year,” coach Shortt added. “We wish you could have heard about how they appreciated the camaraderie, the positivity and attitude of our kids. We have a great team. That’s because we have quality kids.”
