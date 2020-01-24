Lydia DiGennaro, Kendall Webber and Bryce Harris each picked up multiple individual wins, and the boys and girls relays combined for two victories, three seconds, a third and a fourth-place outcome at last Friday’s Philomath Tri-Meet Swim Event.
Harris, a senior, logged freestyle wins in the 50-yard (24.87 seconds) and 100-yard (56.76), DiGennaro was tops in the 50-yard freestyle (26.78) and 100-yard butterfly (1:10.45), and Webber tacked on firsts in the 200-yard (2:15.03) and 500-yard freestyle (6:05.00).
Skyler Coburn had a top finish in the boys 200-yard individual medley (2:41.54), Jonathan Snodgrass padded his stats with a first in the boys 500-yard freestyle (7:28.37), and Kennedy Abbas placed first in the girls 100-yard backstroke (1:15.78).
Taking seconds for the Riverhawk girls were Hannah Haight in the 500-yard freestyle (6:43.61) and Maisie Bandel-Ramirez in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.22).
Haight scored third place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:24.00), Paige Compton hit for third in the 200-yard (2:31.37) and 500-yard freestyle (7:04.14), Bandel-Ramirez cleaned up for third in the 50-yard freestyle (29.95) and Abbas turned in a third-place effort in the 200-yard individual medley (2:48.00).
Hanna Rodriguez picked up fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:16.31), Addison Little scored sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:41.87), Lydia Evans claimed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:43.34), and Rodriguez chalked up seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (3:01.05).
“The girls team has been doing amazing and they are winning a lot of races,” TD head coach Derek Shortt said.
Boys taking second place individually were Xander Kirby in the 200-yard individual medley (2:41.43). Snodgrass ended up third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:44.09), Cole placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:16.83), and Coburn was good for fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.54).
Cole reeled off fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle (27.16), Kirby added a fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:28.76), and William Hoover turned in a 1:26.93 for fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke and was eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:12.80).
On the relays, the girls 200-yard medley relay quartet of Webber, Haight, Bandel-Ramirez and DiGennaro destroyed the field in 2:09.84 for first place, and also earning top billing was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Webber, Abbas, Little and DiGennaro (1:52.42).
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay squad made up of Rodriguez, Compton, Haight and Abbas combined for a 4:49.48 to lock down second place, and Rodriguez, Evans, Bandel-Ramirez and Compton timed out in a solid 2:15.44 to secure fourth place the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of the girls relays,” Shortt said. “They are firing on all cylinders and swimming strong.”
On the mark for the boys, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Harris, Coburn, Cole and Hoover dialed in a 1:48.40 to take second place, the 200-yard medley relay grouping of Hoover, Coburn, Kirby and Snodgrass tallied second place after their 2:11.98.
Harris, Kirby, Cole and Grant Loughmiller rounded out the relay standouts with their total of 4:13.98 in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay, which gave them third place.
While he is a critical piece of the boys relays, Harris is making plenty of noise in his freestyle runs.
“Bryce is having a killer year,” coach Shortt said. “He is under 25 seconds for the 50 freestyle and will do a lot of damage at districts.”
As the season wears on, the schedule is expected to get much tougher for the Riverhawk swimmers.
Up next, TD travels to Madras for a meet this weekend at 10 a.m. Saturday, and then they travel to Sam Barlow next Thursday, Jan. 30.
