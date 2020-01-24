Supporting the small-town business revolution promotion, The Dalles swim team members take time out from practice to promote the event that concluded on Jan. 21. The winning town will be selected on Jan. 28. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Hannah Haight, Jonathan Snodgrass, Xander Kirby and William Hoover. In the middle row are, from left, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Kennedy Abbas, Kendall Webber, Hanna Rodriguez and Addison Little. In the front row are Bryce Harris, Lydia DiGennaro, Paige Compton, Michael Cole, Skyler Coburn, Lydia Evans and Frances Fuller. At Friday’s Philomath Tri-Meet, TD racked up 10 wins and six seconds.