Zara Voodre scored four goals, Emily Adams added two, ,the quartet of Teresa Cruz Torres, Vivian Harrah, Kendall Webber and Yoko Clack tacked on a goal apiece, and Kierstin White made three saves for her second-career clean sheet in The Dalles’ 11-0 league-opening road win versus Crook County Thursday in Prineville.
Clack got the offensive barrage going for the Riverhawks with a goal at the two-minute mark on an assist by MaKenna Wilcox.
Voodre then added back-to-back goals in the 25th and 37th minutes, the first on an assist from Alexia Otero and the other on an assist by Harrah, which put TD ahead, 3-0, at the half.
The Hawks opened the offensive floodgates in the second stanza with eight goals in a 34-minute span.
Cruz-Torres netted a goal at the 49th minute on an assist from Clack, and four minutes later, Webber retrieved a pass from Courtney Hert and deposited her shot to the back of the net, which extended the lead to 5-0.
In the 66th minute, Monica Rojas assisted on Voodre’s hat trick goal, and Voodre tacked on her fourth tally of the game in the 68th minute on an assist by Emily Adams.
Adams later reeled off a penalty kick goal at the 81-minute mark and had another unassisted goal in the 85th minute.
With three minutes left in regulation, Harrah capped the scoring on an assist by Adams.
The Dalles (1-2-1 overall, 1-0 league) hosts Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and is at Redmond for a league battle at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
------
Andy Lopez broke a 3-3 halftime tie with two goals four minutes apart and the defense kept Crook County off the scoreboard in The Dalles’ 5-3 Intermountain Conference boys soccer game under the lights at Sid White Field last Thursday in The Dalles.
In the opening half, both teams traded goals with Fabian Canchola scoring in the 11th minute on an assist by Lopez; and Alberto Gallegos hit the back of the net on an assist from Canchola in the 16th minute.
Alex Gutierrez then dropped in a goal on an assist by Lopez tallied in the 28th minute.
Lopez, a senior, gave TD the lead for good in the 63rd minute on a penalty kick, and added an insurance marker at the 67-minute mark on a free kick attempt.
The Dalles (1-4 overall, 1-0 league) next heads out to Redmond for a league contest versus Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and hosts Redmond at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
