North Wasco County School District and The Dalles High School will be honoring the Senior Class of 2020 on Friday, April 17, 2020, by turning on the lights at all athletic facilities at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes, according to Kurt Evans, principal of the high school.
During that 20 minute period staff, families, friends and community members will have the opportunity to post encouraging messages to the senior Class via the District’s Facebook live stream (@northwascoschools).
You can also access the video and Facebook links at riverhawkathletics.com and The Dalles High School Home Page at www.nwasco.k12.or.us/high.
Direct links to the Promo Video and Facebook.
You can also access the video and Facebook links at riverhawkathletics.com and The Dalles High School Home Page at www.nwasco.k12.or.us/high.
Direct links to the Promo Video and Facebook.
Promo Video:
In English > https://youtu.be/yk6EyfIiq9Q
In Spanish > https://youtu.be/xz6Ga9AxHsQ
In English > https://youtu.be/yk6EyfIiq9Q
In Spanish > https://youtu.be/xz6Ga9AxHsQ
Facebook Link:
https://www.facebook.com/northwascoschools
https://www.facebook.com/northwascoschools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.