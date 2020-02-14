The Battered Bastards of Baseball is a 2014 documentary film about the Portland Mavericks, a defunct minor league baseball team in Portland. They played five seasons in the Class A-Short Season Northwest League, from 1973 through 1977. Owned by actor Bing Russell, the Mavericks were an independent team, without the affiliation of a parent team in the major leagues. The title is from a line from Jim Bouton’s book Ball Four: “Us battered bastards of baseball are the biggest customers of the U.S. Post Office, forwarding-address department.”
The film was directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, grandsons of Russell, and features Russell’s son Kurt Russell, who played for the Mavericks and worked as a vice president. The film premiered to a standing ovation at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival in 2014. Netflix, initially one of several interested buyers, acquired the rights to the film and premiered it as an original documentary in 2014.
—Wikipedia
