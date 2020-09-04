The City of The Dalles was granted $200,000 from Business Oregon to distribute COVID-19 Emergency Business Assistance Grants in Wasco County. The City invested $150,000 and Wasco County invested $50,000 to match the grant funds in a 1:1 ratio. Grants will be disbursed on a first come, first-served basis with $300,000 in funding available to businesses located within the City of The Dalles and $100,000 in funding available to businesses in Wasco County outside of The Dalles city limits. Wasco County Economic Development Commission staff at MCEDD will begin accepting applications at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9.
“This is a great opportunity for the City and County to provide direct support to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie Krueger, City Manager for The Dalles.
Eligible applicants are small businesses (including independent contractors and sole proprietors) and non-profits (501(c)3s only) with 25 or fewer employees that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic between March and August of 2020. Businesses that have received federal emergency assistance under the federal CARES Act, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance Program or other federal emergency pandemic assistance funding may be eligible and are encouraged to apply. For these businesses, the eligible grant award amount will be reduced by the amount of federal dollars received as of the date of application and they must provide documentation of the federal award. These requirements are different than the those of the grant funding currently available through Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), but businesses who have been awarded funds by MCEDD through this program are not eligible to apply for both pools of funding.
The Oregon Legislature, in partnership with Governor Kate Brown, allocated $5 Million from the State General Fund which will be combined with $5 Million redirected from existing programs at the Oregon Business Development Department (Business Oregon), for the purpose of providing financial assistance to small businesses and non-profits adversely affected by economic conditions associated with COVID-19. Businesses may use the proceeds for any business-related operating expenses.
The City and County partnered with The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, the Columbia Gorge Small Business Development Center, the Wasco County Economic Development Commission and MCEDD to support this funding request and implement the program.
Applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found at http://www.ci.the-dalles.or.us/node/4063. Wasco County Economic Development Commission staff at MCEDD will begin accepting applications at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9. Contact Jacque Schei with questions about the program at (541) 296-2266 x 1006 or bizgrant@mcedd.org. To apply, email applications to bizgrants@mcedd.org or mail/ hand deliver to MCEDD at 802 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles, OR 97058
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.