Time management course offered this Thursday
Are you having a hard time keeping up at work? Columbia Gorge Community College Community Education has just the class for you. “Time Management at Work” is scheduled Thursday, May 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Discover ways you can organize and prioritize your workload to achieve results with less stress. Learn to get a grip on your office space, organize your workflow, use your calendar effectively, say “no” without guilt, and delegate some of your tasks to other people. Sign up today at www.cgcc.edu/community-ed or call 541-506-6011 in The Dalles, (541) 308-8211.
