Vist www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution or www.lovethedalles.com and follow these steps:
1. Click on “vote now “
2. Click on “the dalles”
3. Enter your email address
4. Uncheck the marketing boxes if you want or leave them checked
5. Submit your vote
Go back and do it again with additional email addresses, switch devices and do it again. Wake up tomorrow and repeat process!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.