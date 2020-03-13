COVID-19 is no hoax
To the editor,
Some of you know me. I was born and raised in The Dalles. I won the game show Jeopardy in college 26 years ago. After that, I worked at Princeton and Los Alamos National Laboratory on virus transmission. I work now in healthcare. I have the fortune of knowing which organizations and people are trustworthy, and I’ve been reading some of the technical papers. Here’s what I know:
COVID-19 is not a hoax.
CDC and NIH have great reputations for honest dealing of the facts.
The virus is probably already here in thousands of undiagnosed cases. Almost nobody has been tested.
COVID-19 is worse than influenza, depending on who and when.
What makes it more dangerous than influenza: No immunity in the population, no vaccine, no approved antiviral, much higher transmission rate, hospitalization rates approaching one in five people and higher mortality rate in older people, especially those over 80. Something like one in six elderly people who catch COVID-19 die.
What makes it less dangerous than influenza: Few people in the US have it so far, it’s not as deadly to young kids, most cases are mild, hand washing works.
The hospitalizations are big deal. Remember when our hospital was overwhelmed by the food poisoning from the Rajneesh? Only 45 were hospitalized. It could easily be worse than that with COVID-19 for months. I have a coworker from China whose mother has been in the hospital on oxygen for six weeks. The hospitals in northern Italy are overwhelmed. ICU beds are being set up in hallways.
No, we are not all going to die. But it could kill millions globally and hundreds of thousands or more in the US this year. Hospitals are likely to become overwhelmed. There are only 100,000 ICU beds in the entire US. We are already at nearly full capacity on the respiratory ICU beds from influenza season. It’s hard to see how this gets stopped no matter how smart the response. Global pandemic seems inevitable absent some change not on the horizon. A vaccine is at least a year away.
Listen to the CDC recommendations. That means don’t worry about wearing a mask if you aren’t infected. Elderly and those with fragile immune systems should stay home as much as possible. Avoid air travel. Avoid groups of people. Wash your hands with regular soap and water.
Wash your hands. A lot.
Jeff Stewart
Cary, NC, formerly The Dalles
Job well done
To the editor,
I just came in after experiencing a wonderful production of the musical “West Side Story.”
It was opening night for The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s staging of the classic musical at Wy’east Middle School in Hood River, and what a wonderful evening it was.
Under the direction of Director/Musical Director Mark Steighner, the 25 members of the cast sang and danced, believe it or not, the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet, as set in New York in the 1950’s. Sung beautifully by the chorus and cast, such familiar songs as “Maria,” “America” and “Tonight” came to life on the stage in Hood River. It was an excellent cast, headed by Lily Galvez and Orville Grout as Maria and Tony, the star crossed lovers, who sang and broke your heart with their tragic story.
Accolades go the all these young people (and many not so young, too) for a job well done.
The show will continue on the stage at Wy’east Performing Arts Center for three performances the weekends of March 6th, 13th and 20th. Don’t miss a wonderful evening of quality entertainment by local musicians and thespians.
And as one who has devoted half of his life to educational and community theatre, I enjoyed having a full orchestra to accompany these excellent performers. A job well done!
Don’t miss this show!
Jack Lorts
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.