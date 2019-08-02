Anne Laura Franklin went to Heaven to Join her family and friends that preceded her on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Anne was born in Menlo, Wash., on November 11, 1916 to Laura and Louis Sather. They moved to Sherman County in 1920. She grew up in a family of eight children. Anne and six of her siblings graduated from Kent high School. She lost a baby brother, Leslie, when she was a young girl.
She fell in love with Blaine Miller and they were married in 1937 at the Moro church Manse. they lived outside of Moro on a farm, raising their six children. she was a member of the Kent and Harland View Granges, the Rebekah Lodge in Moro, and the Moro Presbyterian church. she was a sunday school teacher and a 4-H sewing and cooking leader for ten years. After Blaine died, she bought a home in Moro. She had worked for Charles Belshe, cleaning the home and she loved it. She lived there with Darla and her mother, Laura. She married George Wilson, a lifelong friend, at the home in December 1974. In 1979, Anne and George moved to LaConner, Wash., living at Shelter Bay until 1987. They purchased a home in The Dalles where they lived until George’s passing away in 1990. She met Normal Franklin and they were married in 1992 at her home. Norm died on May 6, 1998.
While living in The Dalles, Anne enjoyed volunteering at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, and quilting at the Senior Center. Anne’s lovely home was a gathering place for family and friends. She moved to her apartment at Flagstone Terrace on May 13, 2012. She had a fall last December necessitating a move to assisted living where she lived currently.
She led a long and healthy life. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, needlework, and quilting. She loved to follow her children and grandchildren in their many activities. She had many sorrows, losing her parents, all her siblings, three husbands, four children, Louis, George, Denise, and Duane, a grandson Cameron, and stepchildren George Wilson, Marie Jones and Elroy Franklin.
Ann is survived by her two daughters, Mavis Olsen and Darla King, eleven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, six stepdaughters, and numerous step-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her warm smile, generous heart, cute sense of humor, and positive attitude.
Her Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moro Community Presbyterial Church or the Sherman County Historical Museum.