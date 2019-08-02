Clifford Raymond White, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 26, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1927 to Clarence and Ethel White, Sweetwater, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 4 sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 70 years; three daughters Linda (Bill) Jones Lewiston Idaho, Margie Wright and Rick Brumaghin Watkins Co., Carolyn (Phil) Bradley Vancouver Wash., and son Kevin (Taffy) White Spokane Wash.; and brother James White North Little Rock Ark.; four grandsons Shawn Kriebel Moscow, Idaho, Aaron Bradley Spangdahlem AFB Germany, Shane Bradley Vancouver Wash., Tyler Bradley Victor Co.; six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; many nieces; and nephews.
He spent his working career on the Columbia River as a cement mason on six dams from Grand Coulee to Bonneville Dams retiring in 1983. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and loved playing pinochle.
A great husband, father, brother, papa, uncle and friend he will truly be missed and forever have a place in our hearts. He was forever grateful to his sister-in-law, Arlou Ives, for bringing him and Barbara together.
Respecting his wishes, there will be no Memorial Service.