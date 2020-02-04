Wayne C. Annala, 87, died Feb. 2, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. He was born Nov. 2, 1932. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty J. Murray, 90, died Feb. 2, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. She was born Sept. 7, 1929. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel Clifford Mauser, 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 2, 2020. Services with military honors will be held at a later date. Details will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once they become available.
Helen “Sadie” MarieGoe, 89, died Feb. 1, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. She was born June 2, 1930. Interment will be private and a celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.