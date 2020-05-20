Joseph P Sullivan, 74, of Portland passed away May 9th at home. Joe was raised in La Grande where he attended Eastern Oregon College, and then was a long time resident of The Dalles, working for over 40 years in the area as a Real Estate Appraiser. He was an avid outdoorsman, backpacking and camping with his son in the Eagle Caps; boating, skiing, and swimming the Columbia River in the Cross Channel Swim every year. He also played racquetball for years on the Columbia River circuit. Joe enjoyed traveling with his wife Lynn, and singing in their church choir at Westminster Presbyterian. He will be missed by his wife and her sons Nathan and Ryan, and their children; his daughter Kathleen, and her children; as well as his brother Dan and sister Julia. He is joining his parents, John and Francis, and his son Sean.