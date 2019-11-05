Carl Mark Blount, 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 2, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. Services are pending, Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Ruth Smiley, 94, died Nov. 2, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born Oct. 29, 1925. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria (Mookee) Taft, 86, died Nov. 1, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore., surrounded by family. Mookee was born Oct. 29, 1933. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ward Miles a resudent of Hood River, died Nov. 1, 2019, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River.