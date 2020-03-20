Baby Andre Dominic Christiansen passed away March 11, 2020, after a courageous struggle with congenital heart disease.
Andre was born on January 18, 2020, and was tenderly cared for by his parents for 53 days until he passed into the arms of Jesus.
Andre will be buried at Hartland Cemetery in Lyle, Washington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
