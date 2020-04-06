Anita Joy McNamer passed away in her home on March 29, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1940 in Boise, Idaho to Mary (Matthews) and William (Bill) Goodman.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mary (Amis) Huskey, Bill (Frances) Goodman, a son Paul Thornton, and two step-brothers Allen and Jerry Huskey.
She is survived by the Love of her life, husband Russ McNamer, three sisters: Patricia Birtcher of Texas, Ohio; Kathleen (Rollin) Hixson of Eliijay, Ga.; and Bonnie (Gary) Wibberding of Wapato, Wash. Four children: James (Robbin) Thornton of Corpus Christie, Texas; Debra Hurley (Ken Johnson) of Warren, Mich.; David (Cheryl) Thornton of Bryan, Ohio; and Philip (Loan) Thornton also of Corpus Christie, Texas. Two stepchildren: Rick McNamer of Smith River, Calif.; and Donna Hill of Loomis, Calif. She has eleven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Anita retired from LaChoy Foods where she worked for over 30 years before moving to Oregon to care for her aging parents.
She was a long time member of the Eagles, Moose, American Legion and other service related organizations.
Although she enjoyed painting and crafting; her greatest joy in life was caring for her family, friends and neighbors. She will be missed by all.
The family requests that the service be held privately, as she would want everyone to be safe during the National Health Crisis.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Rest In Peace our Little Butterfly