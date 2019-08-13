Anna Louise Flynn Monkiewicz, daughter of Louis and Enid Flynn, passed away on August 10, 2019, at home and at peace, her children by her side, at age 100.
Anna was born on April 4, 1919, in Natick, Massachusetts. At age 22, she moved to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, where she worked as a riveter at Piper Aircraft and earned her pilot’s license. In 1943, she joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots and ferried military aircraft all over America. Since then, she has been a flying instructor, a medical records librarian, an office manager for Children’s Services, and a reserve police officer with The Dalles Police Department but said that her greatest achievement was being a wife and mother.
She was a gifted essayist and artist. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing the piano and organ, and doing crossword puzzles—in ink. Until her last few weeks, she helped her children with obscure words in five different languages. She was nearly unbeatable at Scrabble.
She loved music: Yanni, Queen, The Eagles, and Supertramp. She loved hotdogs, road trips, storms on the Oregon coast, falling snow, Judge Judy, a good book, a good cup of coffee, and occasionally, a good martini—dry, with an onion. At age 94, she published an e-book memoir: “My Piece of the Sky.”
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Witold; her son Stanley, and her granddaughter Clair. She is survived by her children: David (Jill), Louis, Julie (Johnny), Bill, Annie, and Eileen (Steve) as well as by her grandchildren: Meera, Molly, Lucas, Beth, Logan, Colton, and her great grandchildren: Maryum, Yusef, Abby, Eva, Quinton, June, Peter, Clara, and Elliot.