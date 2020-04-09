Barbara Ellen Nye was born October 10, 1946, to Wilbur and Joan Irene Spickerman in The Dalles, Oregon. After graduating from The Dalles High School, Barb attended Oregon State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. She worked briefly in The Dalles before making her home in the Portland area where she lived the rest of her life.
Barb had a long, successful career as a pharmacist, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Marylhurst University and a Graduate Certificate in Gerontology from Portland State University. She worked in a variety of positions and specialties before retiring in 2013.
Barb was a devoted and loving daughter, aunt, and especially mother to her only daughter and dearest friend, Jennifer Nye, with whom she remained very close throughout her life.
A lifelong learner, Barb loved knitting, baking, reading, long form tai chi, listening to classical music, and spending time with her family and beloved pets. Barb placed great value on health and longevity, which she pursued through simple living and inner peace. A kind, friendly, generous person, Barb had a quick wit, bringing laughter to our lives. Her family will miss her steady, dependable presence as well as her wonderful scones, holiday breads, and meticulously knitted hats – each lovingly made to provide warmth and comfort.
Barbara Nye passed away March 21, 2020, at the age of 73 after living with cancer for five years. She is predeceased by her son (Shawn); survived by her daughter, mother, brother (James Spickerman), niece (Anna Spickerman), nephew (Kurt Spickerman), great niece (Lila), and nephew (Solomon).
A private family graveside service will be held at a date to be determined.