Bernhilde Preusser Eaton

Berni Eaton passed away in the presence of her family at the age of 78, February 18, 2020.
Bernhidle was born in Muelheim, Ruhr, Germany, June 27, 1941 to Wilhelm and Ervine Preusser. As a child, her father helped her escape from East to West Germany, where their family later reunited.
She met Neal John Eaton while he was stationed at the Weisbaden military base; they were married November 18, 1960 and soon after moved to Rufus, Ore., which she embraced as her hometown and came to love. While raising their family, she helped run the local grocery store and later worked as a waitress for Frosty's/Bob's Texas T-Bone Restaurant, for 27 years.
Berni was an accomplished gardener and cook. She enjoyed many trips to her beloved Deutchland and spending time with family and friends. In addition to raising their three children, Berni enjoyed a bonus season of motherhood, raising grandson Brandon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ingrid. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years Neal Eaton, brother Klaus (Inga), children John (Suzi) Eaton, Bridgitte Strickland, and Anthony (Kathy) Eaton, grandsons Brandon, Alex (Xinyan), Chris, and Neal R. Eaton, and numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and the U.S.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Special Olympics or the Alzheimer's Association.
A celebration of life in Berni's honor will be held March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rufus Baptist Church, with lunch to follow.