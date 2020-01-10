Betty Louise Bentley, 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her apartment in Flagstone Senior Living, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born Sept. 21, 1939, in Wapato, Wash., the second of four children to Gerald Louise and Francis Irlene (Wine) Bentley. She was raised in Tillamook, Ore., where she attended school.
She lived for several years in Wapato, then returned to Crandon, Wisc., in 1947 with her parents and then the family moved to Tillamook, where she resided until 1979, when she moved to The Dalles with her parents. She resided at Flagstone since January 1, 2008.
She was a longtime member of the Church of The Nazarene in Tillamook, and The Dalles. She enjoyed spending her days in the lobby at Flagstone and visiting with the residents. She was known as the “Lobby Greeter” by many people in the community who visited at Flagstone. In August 2016 she was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation as the “Most Improved Lobby Greeter” by the Flagstone Executive Director.
She is survived by two sisters, Joyce M. Murphy and Shirley A. Hafner both of The Dalles; and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Jack W. Bentley preceded her in death.
Private cremation was in The Dalles, with Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Graveside Memorial service will be held at a later date in Tillamook, Oregon