Boyd Gilbert Sigsbee passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, in Portland, Ore., at the age of 87.
He was born in Portland on May 2, 1932, to Claude and Lillian Sigsbee. He grew up in Yakima, Wash. and Milton-Freewater, Ore. and graduated from McLaughlin Union High School in 1952.
Boyd joined the service in 1952 and fought in the Korean War. He was a combat veteran participating in major offensives including Heartbreak Ridge, Sandbag Castle and The Hook.
He was a cowboy and horseman. He worked on ranches along the Imnaha and Little Sheep rivers in the Joseph area where he did a lot of hunting and fishing. In his prime he followed the rodeo circuit and did some bull riding but mostly rode bareback in many rodeos throughout Oregon and Washington.
He worked for the Corps of Engineers as a surveyor on many roads and dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Boyd met Connie Beeks-Bailey in Arlington Ore., while working on the relocation of the town when the John Day Dam was built. They were married in Goldendale, Wash., in 1965 and moved his new family back to Milton-Freewater where he grew up. Later he joined Connie in Dallesport, Wash., where they bought and built a house together.
After retiring from the Corp of Engineers he went to work for Bonneville Power and finally for Google when they opened a location in The Dalles.
In retirement Boyd continued to enjoy hunting and fishing and taking care of his horses until his health changed. He joined the Presbyterian Church and attended small groups including “The High Flyers” at the Veterans Home in The Dalles. Going out to breakfast and watching westerns were always a favorite pastime. Boyd also enjoyed spoiling his dogs Beau and Meea.
He is survived by his wife, Connie of Dallesport; brother, Richard (Nancy) Sigsbee of Sacramento, Calif.; daughters, Leslie Weed of Twisp, Wash., Starlene Gaede of Hermiston, Ore. (from previous marriage); son, Steven (Kay) Bailey of Athena, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Denise Bailey of Pendleton, Ore.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons, Kirk Sigsbee-Nelson and Brett Bailey.
A celebration of his life will be held at Gateway Presbyterian Church, The Dalles at a later date.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.