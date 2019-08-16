Bradley B. Bowen, 61, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Brad was the sixth of seven children born to John J. and Joan (Burdick) Bowen on September 22, 1957, at The Dalles General Hospital, The Dalles, Ore.
He graduated from The Dalles High School in 1975 and relocated to Santa Barbara, where he lived and worked various jobs, before returning to The Dalles and meeting his future wife in 1982.
Brad always had a love of trains, from the real ones to model trains. He was an avid race fan, including NASCAR, lawn mower races, and his own slot cars. He also enjoyed the demolition derby at the fair. Although disabled due to early vision loss, he still enjoyed camping, fishing, walking his big yellow dog (who is gone now too) and all the ball games that happen while raising sons.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sherlene (Leeper) Bowen; sons Victor Cervantes and Ashlyn Vissers, and Dan and Amy Nelson; grandchildren Halle and Ezekiel; his siblings, Lan Harrison, Bob, Mark, Matt, Tim, and Ezra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral Home 1100 Kelly Ave. The Dalles, Ore. Following his service, there will be a celebration gathering and time for stories at the Eagles Lodge on 2006 West 7th Street.
Memorial donations can be made in Brad’s honor to Home at Last or Oregon Public Broadcasting.