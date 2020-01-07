Brenda Sue Roberts– Bukkila, 62, of Aitkin, Minn., died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 15, 1957, in Walla Walla, Wash. Her family and friends nicknamed her “Boo – Boo.”
She graduated from high school in Wishram, Wash., and then from Mid-Columbia Community College with a degree in Business Management.
Brenda was united in marriage to Brian D. Bukkila September 16, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nev. She worked and managed many different jobs throughout her life and she loved to prepare and cook meals for her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mary (Ford) Roberts; and sisters Terri and Donna.
She is survived by her husband Brian of Aitkin; father John Roberts; children Kevin (Samantha Solheim) Hanson of Wishram, Wash., Derek Hanson Wishram, Wash., Ben Bukkila of Sturgis, S.D.; grandchildren Cain Solheim, Merci Wildey, Trent, Jameson, Makayla and Quinten Hanson, Emory, Coralynn and Liam Bukkila; brothers and sisters Shelly, Jennifer, Connie, Renee, Kim, and Johnny; and many other special relatives and friends.
A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at a later date.
