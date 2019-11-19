Charles Hadley Swisher of Dufur, Ore., passed away October 24, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born in Baker City, Ore., on October 11, 1923, the oldest of two sons to Hayman Swisher and Hazel Keller (Bicknell).
He lived with his grandmother and graduated from Baker City High School. He was also a long-distance runner.
One of his grandfathers was a founder of the mining town Cornucopia in 1886 following the discovery of gold in the area. After high school Charles worked for the gold mine in Cornucopia while staying with his father. In 1941 found Charles staying with is mother in Portland and taking a course at Benson Tech School. Boeing hired him out of the class for $.62 and ½ per hour until he discovered he could make $1.45 an hour working in the Portland shipyards.
He married Pearl G. Schulz on October 23, 1944, at Mt. Vernon, Wash., and from this union came a son Gary and a daughter Sharon.
After Pearl Harbor, he signed up for the Naval Air corps. He was stationed at Oak Harbor, Wash., working on seaplanes and self-sealing gaskets.
He joined the Corp of Engineers in 1952 working as a security guard. In 1963 one of his bosses discovered how smart he was a promoted him to supervisor of the navagition locks at the John Day Dam. In the early 1970’s he was named the head of the parks and recreation facilities of The Dalles Dam. He lived in The Dalles until retiring and moved to Dufur in 1990.
He was strong in his Catholic faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Eagles, Elks and VFW.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Pearl and a younger brother, Raymond.
He is survived by his son Gary (Becky) Swisher; daughter Sharon Swisher; five grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church in Dufur, Oregon.
Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Church in Dufur, Oregon or the Dufur Ambulance.