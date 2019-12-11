Clarence “Andy” Julian Anderson was born on October 14, 1930, in Boardman, Ore., to Martin Anderson and Mattie “Eunice” Darr Anderson. He was the youngest of three children. He passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Oregon Veteran’s Home (OVH) in The Dalles, Ore., where he had resided for the past two years.
Andy attended school in Boardman, where he and his sister both graduated in 1948. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1954 and given an honorable discharge in October 1956. He was trained as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and was stationed in Ludwigsburg, Germany with an artillery unit. He was awarded the Army Good Conduct, Army of Occupation, and National Defense medals. While in Germany, he also met his future wife and she joined him in the U.S. a year later. They were married for nearly 25 years before her death in 1983. Andy, his wife Marianne, daughter Angela, and son Stephen moved to The Dalles in 1963. He lived in their family home on West 8th Street until December of 2017, after suffering a stroke.
After his military service, he worked many jobs: as an auto mechanic, construction on ten of the dams in the northwest, on Oregon and Washington roads through the union hall, and on the Manhatttan project at Hanford. After retirement, Andy was often seen walking, doing yard work, and working on his many cars. Andy loved to go out for coffee with his friends and was a regular at many local restaurants over the years. One of his favorites was Zim’s, where he met his coffee group nearly every morning with his good friend and neighbor, Lyle. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose, Eagles, and the Mid-Columbia Car Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Meier Anderson; brother Donald Anderson; sister Faye Anderson; and his mother and father. He is survived by his daughter Angela Anderson Potter and husband David Potter of The Dalles; his son Stephen Anderson and wife Kimberly Anderson of Mukilteo, Wash.; granddaughter Amanda Moreno and husband Michael Moreno; and great-granddaughter Melina Moreno of Ketchikan, Alaska; granddaughter Ashley Potter Freels and husband Carson Freels of Dallesport, Wash.; granddaughters Elaina Anderson and Alicia Anderson of Mukilteo, Wash.; and grandson Joshua McMillan and wife Courtney (children Molly and Max) of Sammamish, Wash.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Spencer, Libby, and Powell. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at IOOF cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Spencer, Libby, and Powell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, Oregon.
The family would like to thank all the employees at the Veteran’s home for the loving care and kindness shown to Andy during his time there.