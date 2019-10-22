Clarence Eugene Farrar, (61), loving husband, brother, and friend died peacefully at MCMC on October 15, 2019. He will have a private ceremony among family members in the near future.
Clarence was born inPortland on August 7, 1958. He loved to fish, play pool, darts and Texas Hold ‘em. He loved hanging with his friends at the Moose and his beloved wife Conney Isaac Farrar.
Clarence graduated from Wishram high school, attended WSU, worked at Boeing in Seattle and Burlington-Northern Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Smith and Ardus Wakefield.
His siblings include Karla Smith-Watson (The Dalles), Joseph Smith (Portland), Catherine (Kitton) Smith (Whidbey Island) and Mike Smith (Portland).
His children include Angie Hornshaw and Cherish Yandell (Whidbey Island), Casey (Cassandra) Smith (Seattle), and Calrence (Leo) Farrar IV (The Dalles).
Donations for family to Rivermark Credit Union.