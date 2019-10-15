C.L. Leo Roberts passed away peacefully Monday, September 30, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Leo was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in several states as a child. His family settled in Oregon before he entered high school. Leo was a graduate of Wasco High School in Wasco, Ore. He graduated in three years from college with his degree in criminology.
His law career began as Sheriff of Sherman County for approximately 10 years. He then was hired as a federal parole and probation officer in Portland, Ore., where he worked until he retired 20 years later.
Leo was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, where he gave countless hours of his personal time to assist the church with everything from lawn upkeep, to teaching bible classes, choir member, to serving as church treasurer for many years.
Leo was proceeded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Louise (Buck) Roberts. They were married 60 years when Barbara died five years ago.
Leo is survived by his three children, Sharon Joy Reeves, Janis Leann Roberts, and Timothy Lee Roberts; grandchildren, Elijah Gaines Roberts (Janis), Bennett Alexander Roberts (Tim and Jeannie), Cameron Lawrence Reeves, (Sharon and Steve), and Olivia Mae Roberts (Tim and Jeannie).
A memorial service to celebrate Leo’s Life will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at The Dalles Methodist Church 305 E 11th St, The Dalles, Oregon 97058