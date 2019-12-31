David Childs, 96, passed away at his home in The Dalles, Ore., on December 23, 2019, just eleven days short of his 97th birthday. He was born in Heppner, Ore., January 3, 1923, David was raised by his father, whom he adored, on their family farm in northern Gilliam County.
He rode his horse six miles every day to the Olex elementary school, then attended Arlington High School, where he participated in boxing, basketball, football and excelled in track. He was a member of two state championship football teams, was Salutatorian of his graduating class, and also played bass drum in the school band.
David attended Oregon State College to study agricultural engineering, where he met and eventually married Peggy Shelburne of Dayton. Through the ROTC program, he was called to duty soon after Pearl Harbor and spent months in pilot training in various locations around the country, then shipped out shortly after D-Day as a P-47 replacement pilot for the 9th Air Force 362nd Fighter Group. On his 48th combat mission his plane was shot down by German anti-aircraft fire. He suffered severe injuries and spent the next six months, listed as MIA, in four different German POW camps.
David retired at war’s end with the rank of Captain and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and Air Medal with 6 oak leaf clusters. His wartime experiences are well chronicled in his book “Wings and Tracks.”
After two years of medical care and rehabilitation in southern California, David and Peggy returned to Oregon State to finish their degrees, then moved to Gilliam County to carry on and expand the family farm, raise a family and immerse themselves in community activities.
David raised wheat, cattle and quality alfalfa hay, then pioneered in the area with irrigated farming, enabling him to increase yields and grow more diverse crops. He was named Gilliam County Soil Conservation Farmer of the Year in both 1954 and 1964 and served on a host of ag-related boards and committees.
He also had a lifelong interest in water resource issues, serving on even more boards and committees, both locally and statewide. He was also active in grange, school board and Arlington Port Commission and served as board member and vice-chair of the Bank of Eastern Oregon. He also served several years on the Mid-Columbia Medical Center Foundation board.
In 1988, the couple retired and moved to The Dalles, where David channeled his energies into supporting the Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club and “Lyin’ Fliers” group at the VA home. He was humbled and honored to be a participant on several occasions in The Dalles’ first class Veterans Day parade.
David is survived by his beloved wife Peggy; son Chris (Denise) of Silverton, Ore.; daughter Kathleen “Kit” Kamo (Curt) of New Plymouth, Idaho; grandson David Kamo (Rhiannon); and great grandson Kobe.
A small service was held on December 24, 2019. The family extends our sincere thanks to the many friends and family who were able to attend David and Peggy’s 77th wedding anniversary party on December 15, 2019 … his “last hurrah.”
Memorials may be directed to the Gilliam County Historical Society, P.O. Box 377, Condon, Oregon 97823.