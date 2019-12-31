Deborah Gregson Hayes

Debbie Hayes passed away peacefully surrounded by family the morning of December 9, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Debbie, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and friend, known to many as “Momma Bear.” She loved hugs, being with her huge family, spending time with her “girlfriends,” reading and visiting. Born in Roseburg, Ore. to Carol Smith and Robert (Bob) Gregson, Debbie grew up in Culver, Ore., for the majority of her school life. Debbie married the love of her life Ronald Hayes on April 23, 1976 and lived in Maupin, Pine Grove and settled in Tygh Valley for a long period. They moved to Springfield, Ore. for Ron to once again work in the woods as the local mill was shutting down. Their 3 children Valerie, Ginger and Dusty were her pride and joy. Debbie worked from 1991 for the Springfield School District most of which was at Brattain Elementary as an Assistant and Librarian where she retired in June of 2016, a few months after her cancer diagnosis. Debbie loved to read books to any child, she missed reading and sharing quality time with her students and faculty when she retired. Debbie enjoyed spending extensive time reading to her grandchildren, especially bedtime stories where she could snuggle up and fall asleep with them in grandma and grandpas huge bed!
Ron and Debbie moved back to South Wasco County and settled in Pine Hollow in 2016 closer to beloved friends and family. Debbie is survived by her mother Carol Smith, 2 sisters Colleen Gregson and Shari Vardanega (her best friend in the world), her husband of 43 years Ronald Hayes and their 3 amazing children Valerie White, Ginger Hayes and Dusty Hayes who blessed her with 6 incredible grandchildren whom she loved to spoil. Kailyn & Madison are Valerie’s 2 girls Tristen, Aiden & Trevor are Dusty’s 3 boys and Daxtyn is Ginger’s son. She is loved by everyone that she met both in the Springfield area as well as South Wasco County.
Memorial services will be held in Maupin, Ore., on April 4, 2020 at the Elementary School then to the Legion Hall for a potluck & celebration of life actual time will be determined later. She wanted us all to wait until spring for beautiful flowers and road conditions to ease up a bit so her friends and family can travel safely, as always worried about others. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to LUNGevity Foundation care of the Hayes Family.