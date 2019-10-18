Dolores M. Smith, who had lived in The Dalles for seven decades, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was 96.
Dolores was a loving wife and the mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of four.
Dolores Dora Moore was born Sept. 27, 1923 in New Orleans, La. to Thomas W. Moore and Dora Johnston. When she was 16 she moved to Alameda, Calif. to live with her sister, Myrtle Natland. She graduated from Alameda High School in 1942 and worked for Western Union, Pacific Bridge Co. and for U.S. Navy Intelligence during World War II.
It was at a USO dance in Oakland where she met Quinton B. Smith. They married July 8, 1944, in Alameda and soon built a house in Castro Valley, Calif. in the foothills of the San Francisco Bay Area. In 1956 they moved to The Dalles where Quinton worked for J.H. Baxter.
They raised two sons, Stephen and Quinton Jr., and a daughter, Lynn, in The Dalles.
When her children reached junior high age, Dolores returned to the workforce, first as a fish counter at The Dalles Dam and then for 12 years as a bookkeeper at Forest Pontiac.
Dolores was an avid golfer, playing regularly into her 90s, and was an accomplished bridge player, often playing three to four times a week after retirement. She was an active member of the Oregon Women’s Golf Association, traveling the state and often winning in her flight or age group. In a family of golfers, she took great pride in getting the family’s first hole in one (No. 7 at The Dalles Country Club), much to the consternation of her husband and surprise of her children.
She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was involved in their youth programs.
Quinton died Oct. 31, 2004. Dolores lived in her family home on Fairview Avenue for the next 13 years before moving into The Springs at Mill Creek.
She was known among family and friends for her competitiveness, her frankness and keeping a positive outlook on life. She was always seeking ways to give back to the community. In her first few years in The Dalles she was part of the Women’s Club to make improvements to Sorosis Park. She also spent many years volunteering in the gift shop of the Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
She is survived by Lynn Gannon of The Dalles, and her daughters, Maura Gannon of Tacoma, Wash., and Alaina Gannon of St. Paul, Ore.; Stephen and Patricia Smith of Vancouver, Wash. and their sons, Brian Smith (and Elena) of Vancouver and David Smith of Seattle; Quinton Jr. and Kathleen Smith of Yachats, Ore., and their children, Cameron Smith (and Mohita) of New Delhi, India, Kenneth Smith (and Melissa) of Newport News, Va., Kathryn Glisson (and Jake) of Estacada and Kristine Smith of Milwaukie; and four-great grandchildren.
Dolores will be interred with Quinton at Willamette National Cemetery. Anderson’s Tribute Center is in charge of arrangements. A family gathering and reception is planned for a later time.