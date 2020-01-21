Donald (Don) Lee Brewster passed away January 13, 2020 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore., with his beloved son-in-law, Jason Bustos by his side. He was 87 years old.
Don was born in Summit Township in Butler County, Penn., on July 16, 1932 to Carl & Laura Brewster.
Don entered the service at the age of 20. He served in the Korean War, along with his brother Burt. Don received the Bronze star for his heroic efforts to risk his life to save a fellow soldier. He also received the Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Metal, The Army good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with 5 bronze service stars and the United Nations Service medal for Korea. He served for 2 years, 2 months and 21 days.
Don moved to California in 1962 where he later met and married is wife, Lillian Stowers. They married June 12, 1976. They resided in Baldwin Park until he and Lillian and her children moved to Oregon in 1979.
Don retired from the Hood River County School district as head custodian in 1994.
Don enjoyed reading his Bible, spending time with his beloved pets and watching his local 9 beautiful grandkids grow.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Laura Brewster, his sisters, Winifred Vinroe and Lois Morrow and his brother Burt Brewster.
Don is survived by his wife, Lillian Brewster, his children: Victoria and her husband Jason Bustos, Ted Brewster and his wife Ashley, Allyson (Renee) Struzan, Robin Brewer and her husband Jeff and Nevada Legacy of Penn. Don left behind 9 great grandchildren who will miss him dearly, Donald Lee Brewster Jr, 14; Trinity Martin, 13; Alexa Bustos, 13; Wyatt Brewster, 12; Brian Brewster, 11; TJ Brewster, 6; Harper Bustos, 4; Avery Bustos, 2; and Lillian Brewster, 6 months.