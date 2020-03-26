Donald Lee Moss was born August 8, 1938, to Virgil and Velma Moss in Lebanon, Oregon. He was raised in Bend and graduated from Bend High School in 1957. He continued his education at Oregon College of Education, majoring in sports education.
In July 1962, he married his college sweetheart, Frances Farley, in Boise, Idaho. They raised their family in Gresham, Oregon where Don was very active in youth sports and served as assistant district administrator for District 2 Little League for 15 years.
In 1992 Donald and Frances bought Starlite Lanes in Dallas, Oregon. They both had been avid bowlers for many years and coaches in the junior programs. In 2000 they also purchased Columbia Recreation Lanes in The Dalles, Oregon.
Don retired in 2008 and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with friends.
Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Frances; sons, Geoffrey (Kari), Eric (Julie) and Timothy, as well as bonus son Patrick; grandchildren are Allison, Alexandra, Dominique, Makayla, Marissa, Ella, Savannah and Max; great-grandchildren Holly and Lacey; brother Thomas survives Don in Silverton, Oregon.
Memorial services are pending. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com