Douglas “Scott” Carter aka “Hick” passed away, at home with family by his side, from complications of COPD on May 26, 2019.
Scott was born June 22, 1973 in The Dalles, Ore., to Ronald Ray and Verona “Kay” (Cox) Carter. He was their fourth child.
Scott lived most of his life in The Dalles, also living in Madras, Ore., for a short time. Scott never married and had no children.
He graduated from The Dalles High School in 1991.
Scott worked in grocery, lumber, food processing, delivery and agriculture.
He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and shooting with family and friends. Rock hounding was always in season for him, and he accumulated a nice collection.
Scott is survived by his brothers, Keith (Mariana), Mike (Wendy); nephew Cody; loyal dog Bear; and numerous cousins. Scott was predeceased by his sister Carol in 1969; mother in 2015; and father in 2017 all from The Dalles.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Shilo Inn, 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles, Oregon 97058
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Gorge or Home at Last Humane Society.