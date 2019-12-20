Edwin Earl Coburn, Jr.

Edwin was born in Evanston, Ill., on Oct. 26, 1935, to Dorothy (Pearson) and Edwin Coburn.
The family moved to the Portland, Ore., area in 1941 to work in the Vanport ship docks during the WWII effort and later settled in Tygh Valley, Ore., where Ed Sr. was an electrician at the Tygh Valley Pine Mill. The new location was perfect for the 10-year old Eddie to thrive and perfect his fishing and hunting skills. He and his sister, Barbara (May) attended the one-room, one-teacher, Tygh Valley School and then graduated from Maupin High School (presently South Wasco County High) in Maupin, Oregon.
After high school Ed attended electrical trade school in Illinois and then joined the U.S. Army for two years, returning to Oregon for more electrical apprenticeship training in Portland, Ore. There he met his wife, Christine (Peterson) and they married in 1962. The couple moved in 1963 to Tygh Valley where Ed established an electrical contracting business, Coburn Electric, Inc. which later relocated to Hood River, Ore., when the sawmill industry in the area was curtailed, and he worked there until he retired in 2000.
Ed and Chris enjoyed traveling during retirement, spending winters down south and summers in the Kenai River, Alaska area where he continued his love of fishing and exploring.
He is survived by his wife, Chris; children, Julie Coburn of Tygh Valley, and Jeremy Coburn of Happy Valley, Ore.; grandchildren, Davlin Coburn and Memphis Coburn; sister, Barbara May of Tygh Valley; niece, Kristin May of Happy Valley; as well as many brother and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Eddie, in 2018.
Ed said “Jesus takes you by the hand but, He especially takes you by the heart.” Ed cherished his family, friends and neighbors, co-workers, and fishing buddies. A remembrance gathering will be held locally in the Spring, 2020. Memorial gifts are requested to your local community charitable organizations or Salvation Army.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalms 116:15