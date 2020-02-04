Edwin Lonson Rushton, 81, passed away at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Oregon on January 24, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1938 in Jennings, Kansas to Oscar Reed and Ada Ava (Carfield) Rushton.
His early years were spent in Cascade Locks, Oregon, which began his passion for playing and watching football.
Preceding him along with his parents; were his first wife Olivia Louise (Barron) Rushton of Laredo, Texas on December 29, 1993; their youngest son Dwayne (Poncho) Rushton in Oregon; grandson Jeffrey Rushton in Oregon; grandson Jacob Murray in Washington; Pat's son Greg Strode in Washington; and recently December 7, 2019 his sister Lila (Rusty) Mae Mathis in Oklahoma.
Edwin later reconnected and married a young life friend Patricia Ann Roberts on June 24, 2000.
Ed, was always hardworking, he joined the Navy early on, worked for the Forest Service, construction, millwork, he was known as a natural mechanic, and ultimately had a long career as a truck driver in various industries.
In his free time, he loved listening to live music, woodworking, playing dominoes and watching football—especially the Seahawks. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in The Dalles, Oregon.
Ed is survived by his wife Pat Rushton, of Goldendale; daughter Selena Rushton and her family of Seattle, Wash.; son Bud and wife Brenda (Sam) Rushton and their family of Albany, Oregon; grandson Anthony Rushton and his family in Oregon; along with Pat's children Jeff and wife Carol, Lynette and husband Danielle, and Brian Strode; and many grand and great-grandchildren amongst the combined families. Additionally, Ed was loved by lifelong friends and extended family from afar.
At this time no memorial is planned. If you wish to honor Ed please go plant a fir tree. He loved nature and the smell of the Forest.
To send condolences to Ed’s family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.