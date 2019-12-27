Edythe Eileen Ryf Moreau died December 18, 2019 in Baker City, Oregon. She was born May 28, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:30 am on January 2, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wasco, OR (807 Barnett Street Wasco, OR 97065). A luncheon at the church parish hall will be held at 11:00am and burial will follow at the Moro Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sherman County Education Foundation (C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, OR, 97058).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.