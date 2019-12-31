Edythe “Eileen” Ryf Moreau

Edythe Eileen Ryf was the fourth of six children born to John Ryf and Gladys Marguerite (Clark) Ryf. She was born May 28, 1932, in Ridgefield, Wash., Eileen died December 18, 2019, in Baker City, Ore.
Her childhood was full of sibling antics, school parties and dances, picking strawberries, and a deep love of family.
Eileen graduated from Ridgefield High School and went on to earn her teaching degree from Central Washington College in Ellensburg, Wash. It was on a double-date during her college years in Ellensburg, where she met a fine young man, George Moreau – who was her friend Betty’s date – and the rest, as they say, was history.
George and Eileen were married June 11, 1955, in Seattle, Wash., where Eileen was teaching second grade. The young teacher invited her entire class to the wedding, where the happy students occupied the front pew. George and Eileen first resided on the family ranch in Ellensburg. Later, an opportunity came about for the couple to stake their claim in Moro, Ore., where the Moreau Family then lived until 2016. Two daughters were born to George and Eileen; Julee Ann and Jill Marie.
Eileen taught in a number of the elementary schools in Sherman County, but is probably best remembered for her role as the 5th-6th grade teacher in Rufus. Eileen was involved with her church, 4-H, and numerous community boards, including a reign as Moro’s mayor. She also was appointed by Gov. Vic Atiyeh to the Fair Dismissal Appeals Board for the State of Oregon.
Preceding Eileen in death were her parents, John and Gladys Ryf, four siblings; John, Rose Marie, Clifford and Phyllis, and Eileen’s daughter Jill who died in 1983 and husband George, passing in 1991.
Eileen is survived by her brother, Ed Ryf and his wife Ellen; brother-in-law Frank Moreau; sisters-in-law Marene Morrison and Frankie Melvin; daughter Julee and her husband David Hicks; grandchildren Annelle Hicks, and William Hicks and Will’s wife, Lindsey (Timmons) Hicks.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on January 2, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wasco, Ore., 807 Barnett Street Wasco, Oregon 97065. A luncheon at the Wasco parish hall will be held at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at the Moro Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sherman County Education Foundation c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058.
