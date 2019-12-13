Eleanor Merle Rooen

Eleanor Merle (Spiekerman) Rooen peacefully passed away on November 24, 2019, at her residence in Payson, Az. She was born on November 19, 1926, in The Dalles, Ore., to Oscar and Jessie (Hesketh) Spiekerman.
She and her six siblings were raised on an orchard just outside The Dalles, up Mill Creek Road. It was a warm and loving environment to grow up in, but one that was not without tragedy. Eleanor lost her mother following an operation when she was only eight weeks old. She would later lose her sister, Margaret, to a serious illness.
She attended The Dalles High School and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree and received her Teaching Certificate in Portland, Ore.
In 1952 she married Howard Rooen and they had four children, all born in The Dalles.
Looking for a warmer climate, the family moved to Tempe, Az., in 1961. She returned to work as a teacher at Valley View Elementary in southwest Phoenix, Az., until retiring in 1987.
She loved teaching and brought joy to many of her students’ lives. Over the years she enjoyed spending many summers on the Washington and Oregon coast. She loved the ocean and continued traveling there to visit her children and their families as often as possible. She was fortunate to have her daughter Kim and son-in-law John living near her in the Phoenix area and later in Payson, Az.
She is survived by her brother, James Spiekerman; children and their spouses, Rodney (Jean) Rooen, Hal (Rena) Rooen, Kimberly (John) Norton, Cindy (Ken) Lovell; sixteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; also, many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eleanor was a loving, caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She will be overwhelmingly missed by all who were blessed to know her.