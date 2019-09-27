Ellen Marie Shadlow Bateman Herzberg was born in Baird, Neb., on August 6, 1929, she passed away on September 2, 2019, at her home.
She began her career working in nursing homes in 1950 in the Yakima, Washington area.
She was married to Glenn Bateman and had 5 children. She married Herman Herzberg in 1992. They started being snowbirds which they both enjoyed.
She made her home in Dufur for about 17 years. She liked the little town. She attended the Grace Covenant Church.
She is survived by her children: Mary Engel Spokane, Wash., Lowell Stuebe Hillsboro, Ore., Rose Marie Longmire Bellingham, Wash., and Glenna Gibson Dufur, Ore.; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was predeased by her parents; 5 brothers; ex-husband Glenn Bateman 2009; husband Herman Herzberg 2005; sons, Mike Bateman 2003; Alan Bateman 1994.
She wanted to make it to be 90, which she did.
There will be a celebration of life at The Dufur Christian Church October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Mom always said if I knew you were coming, I'd a baked a cake. So please bring your favorite dessert to share.
I am Free! Don't grieve for me, for now I am free. I am following the path that God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard his call, I turned my back and left it all behind. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks undone must stay that way. I found the peace at the end of the day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy, a friendship shared, a laugh and a kiss. All these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with time of sorrow, I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life has been full, I savored much, good friends, good times, a loved ones touched. Perhaps my times seemed all to brief. Don't lengthen it now with grief. Lift your hearts and share with me. God wanted me now He set me free.
Contributions in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Heart of Hospice or Turner Syndrome Society www.turnersyndrome.or