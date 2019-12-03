Esther Fay Phillips, 75, passed away peacefully in her home in McMinnville, Ore., on November 27, 2019. Esther was born in Whiteson, Ore., and graduated from high school in Amity, Ore.
Esther enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, loving on her dog Sam, and walking on the beach with her feet in the sand.
Esther is survived by her two daughters Carolyn, Kim (Melaney); three grandchildren Brenna, Makayla, and Colton; sister Betty, and brothers Vern, Shorty, and twin brother Chester. Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband Homer Allen Phillips, brother Don and sister Edie.
A graveside memorial will be held on Friday, December 66, 2019 at 1 p.m. for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Institute for Leukemia research. Make checks payable to OHSU Foundation, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, CR 145, Portland, Oregon 97239.
